The Jigawa State Government has announced that it has secured the transfer of its students who were evacuated from war-ravaged Sudan to Cyprus and India.

A total of 194 students from the state who are largely pursuing medical programmes were on scholarship in Sudan. They were among thousands of Nigerians evacuated from that country amid violent civil clashes that erupted in the country last April. Sixteen additional students were sponsored to study in Sudan by the Muhammed Ndimi Foundation (MNF).

On Monday, the state government said the students are departing to continue their programmes in the new universities, an official said 184 of them are going to Cyprus – and 10 others are heading to India, next month.

Umar Namadi, governor of Jigawa State said his government has worked tirelessly to get the students transferred to standard universities in Cyprus and India in its resolve to address the dearth of medical workers in the state.

“Since their return (from Sudan), the government has been working day and night to secure another admission for the students in a competent and standard university to continue their studies for achieving our desired goals of getting enough manpower to manage our health facilities.

“Today the state ministry of Higher Education has successfully secured admission for 184 students in Cyprus University and 10 at Indian University, and all necessary arrangements have been completed for their flight to that country on 5th February,” Mr Namadi said.

Also, the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Isa Chamo said, the state government has spent ₦2.6 billion for admission, transport, registration and other required logistics for the 194 students.

Mr Chamo said that some of the students will study for two years while some three years before completing their studies.

According to him, since the inception of the present administration under the leadership of Mr Namadi over ₦4.6 billion has been expended on various student scholarship programmes.

“The state government has also reviewed the annual students Scholarship to cover at least 50 per cent of their registration fee in any public university and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” Mr Chamo added.

Some of the students who attended the send-off programme at the Government House with their parents applauded the commitment of the governor to ensuring that they got transferred to other foreign universities within a timeframe.

One of the students’ leaders, Nura Illiyasu said, “It’s another dream come true after another one was shattered by war in Sudan. We never expected it soon because of the government bureaucracy and competing priorities.

“We are grateful to the governor and commend him over his concern for education which translates his word and determination into action, to make Jigawa great”.

