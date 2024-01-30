President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria’s security architecture is being ‘robustly fortified’ in response to the worsening insecurity across the country.

Mr Tinubu was reacting to the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti on Monday and the kidnap of school pupils and their teachers in the same state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the killing of the monarchs and the kidnap of the six pupils, three teachers and a school bus driver in the state.

The killing of the traditional rulers and kidnap of the 10 pupils and workers occurred in different parts of Ekiti and it is not yet certain if the atrocities were carried out by the same group or different groups.

No group has claimed responsibility for the dastardly acts.

In his Tuesday statement, President Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said, “It is with grief that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.”

“President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting, and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

“The president condoles with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on this deeply agonizing development.

“In the same vein, the president directs the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the state.

“As security of life and property is the primary responsibility of government, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.”

