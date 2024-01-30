The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared 10 aspirants for the 22 February governorship primary election in Edo State.
The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, said this when he spoke with reporters on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said that the aspirants had been presented with the party’s Provisional Clearance Certificates at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.
The aspirants that have been cleared include Philip Shaibu, the Edo deputy governor; former managing director of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, former House of Representatives member, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama; and a former chairperson of Esan West Local Government Area, Felix Akhabue.
Others are former chairperson of the Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Anslem Ojezua, former House of Representatives member, Omosede Igbinedion; Arthur Esene, Martin Uhomoibhi, and Osaro Onaiwu.
Mr Bature said that the 11th aspirant, Balogun Sunday, failed to appear for screening.
(NAN)
