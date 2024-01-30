The Imo House of Assembly has passed a motion urging the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, to recover the assembly quarters from squatters so they can be used as intended.

The motion was sponsored by the representative of the Orlu State Constituency, Ikenna Ihezuo (APC).

Presenting the motion, Mr Ihezuo said that the Imo House of Assembly staff quarters were illegally converted to personal use and needs to be recovered.

He recalled that members and staff of the assembly, including aides of the lawmakers, were ejected from the premises under very controversial circumstances and the place was renamed “Heroes Apartments”.

He added that the assembly records showed that there was no resolution or agreement to cede the said properties.

He added that the illegal conversion had impacted negatively on members and staff of the assembly who had to rent accommodation elsewhere.

The lawmaker stated that the purpose for which the quarters were built had been grossly defeated and should be addressed.

He prayed the lawmakers to urge the governor to recover the properties from those currently managing them and put them to proper use.

Supporting the motion, Gilbert Nwosu (APC-Oguta), stated that conversion of the quarters was an insult to the legislature and should not be allowed to continue.

He added that the accommodation of lawmakers in other states was sacrosanct and called for urgent action to be taken.

Also supporting the motion, Uche Agabige (APC-Orsu), stated that all those involved in the illegal conversion of the assembly quarters should be brought to book.

He also suggested that everything recovered from the quarters should be handed over to the legislature as compensation.

Contributing to the debate, the Owerri Municipal representative, Kingsley Amadi (LP), said that the premises had not been well maintained before they were converted for commercial purposes.

He appealed to the government to ensure that they are properly maintained when they are recovered and returned to the assembly.

Following votes in favour of the motion, the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe, ruled in favour of prayers of the motion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the representative of Isu State Constituency, Kingsley Ozurumba (APC), was sworn in during the plenary.

(NAN)

