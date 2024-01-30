The police in Imo State have uncovered three decomposing unidentified corpses suspected to be kidnap victims at a forest in Ihiagwa and Avu communities in Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the discovery to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Owerri.

NAN reports that a viral video on social media had shown about four decomposing bodies reportedly uncovered in the forest by Imo hunters and forest guards.

Mr Okoye said the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had directed a tactical team to thoroughly search all the bushes and forests in the area to see if there were more kidnappers and dead bodies.

“Operatives of Imo State Police Command Special Tactical Squad, led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, raided a forest along Avu-Ihiagwa communities, suspected to be kidnappers’ hideout.

“In the process, five suspected kidnappers were arrested, while three decomposing unidentified corpses suspected to be kidnap victims were recovered.

“The command intends to carry out a DNA confirmatory test to ascertain the identities of the victims,” Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, stated.

According to him, intense combing of the forest and other locations in the state was ongoing, with the aim of stamping out all forms of crime.

He advised residents to provide information that could lead to the arrest of criminals, as well as secure and safeguard the state.

Mr Okoye urged residents to either go to their closest divisional police officer, the Area commanders or commanders of the tactical teams.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities lately.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

