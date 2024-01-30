The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has arrested no fewer than 4,907 persons for 6,339 traffic offences during the just concluded “Operation Zero Tolerance” in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Sector Commander, Muta’a Chorrie, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ occurred during the yuletide season between 15 December 2023, and 15 January.

Mr Chorrie said that non-use of seat belts, use of phones while driving and overspeeding were the major causes of accidents during the operation.

He, however, said the Corps would be embarking on another special patrol operation in 2024 in the territory.

He added that the experience during the 2023 end-of-the-year special patrol operations propelled the Corps to commence another.

This, he said, would not only check excesses of users of mobile phones but would also reduce incessant road traffic crashes in the six area councils.

“The special Operation is tagged “Operation Falcon Speed Mobile Control”. This will help check all the things that cause road accidents and curb to the barest minimum, “he said.

The FRSC boss stressed that the Corps had provided raider guns and other operational logistics to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness in 2024.

READ ALSO:

Mr Chorrie said the Command would also embark on intensive sensitisation in churches, Mosques and schools which he believed have larger populations.

“This will also help to inculcate driving culture and educate road users on effective traffic management in the FCT.

“The Corps would be visiting churches on Sundays and Mosques on Fridays as well as various public and private schools, “he said.

The Sector Commander appealed to motorists, particularly commercial drivers to always abide by traffic rules and give maximum cooperation to FRSC.

This, he said, would not only reduce road accidents with fatalities but also save lives and properties in the territory.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

