The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has taken delivery of sensitive materials ahead of Saturday’s re-run polls and a by-election for the State and Federal Constituencies election in Kaduna State.

Aminu Idris, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in the state, led a team of stakeholders while displaying the materials on Monday at the premises of INEC office in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that elections will take place in six constituencies covering seven local government areas including; Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna South, Kudan, Kachia, Kagarko and Kauru.

The total polling units in the six constituencies are 1,114, with the number of registered voters that have collected PVCs of about 639,914.

The display of the materials was witnessed by the representatives of INEC and stakeholders including; party agents, security agents, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and journalists.

NAN reports that INEC has fixed Saturday to conduct 44 supplementary elections across the country.

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman Information Voter Education Committee (IVEC) of INEC said this in a statement tagged ‘Timetable and Schedule of activities for bye-elections and Court-ordered Re-run Elections’.

He said, “The commission has approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for conducting bye-elections resulting from the resignation or demise of Members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

.“These vacancies were declared by the Presiding Officers, that is the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Speakers of State Houses of Assembly.

.“The vacancies occurred across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine states of the federation.”

