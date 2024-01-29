Toyota, the world’s biggest automaker, on Monday announced that it would suspend shipments of some models of its vehicles.

The automaker announced the decision after discovering irregularities in certification tests for diesel engines developed by affiliate Toyota Industries, Reuters reported.

According to the automobile company, ten of its vehicle models make use of the affected engines globally.

Toyota listed some of the affected vehicle models including the Hilux truck and Land Cruiser 300 SUV, the Hiace van, the Fortuner SUV, the Innova multi-purpose vehicle and the Lexus-branded LX500D SUV.

“A special investigative committee found irregularities during horsepower output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models,” the report said.

Before now, reports said Toyota has been separately seeking to resolve a case of misconduct related to rigged collision safety tests at small car specialist Daihatsu.

The company stated that it sought to thoroughly explain the matter to authorities and would take measures such as running new engine certification tests in the presence of regulators as needed.

“There was a lack of communication with Toyota Motor and not enough coordination about testing processes and procedures that should have been followed,” Toyota Industries President Koichi Ito was quoted saying at a press conference.

So far, Toyota Industries said it has sold about 84,000 affected automobile diesel engines during the financial year to 31 March 2023.

On Monday, the CEO of Toyota, Koji Sato, told reporters that the company used 36,000 of the affected engine models worldwide each month, which equals 432,000 units a year.

However, Toyota did not mention how many of the affected vehicles had been sold out over the years.

The report says in Japan, the shipment halt impacted production at six lines at four plants, with the company saying it had re-confirmed that affected engines and vehicles met engine performance output standards.

The automaker noted that their investigation found that electronic control units used during horsepower output testing were different from those used during engine production.

Meanwhile, in reaction to the development, Japan’s transport ministry has hinted that it would on Tuesday conduct an on-site investigation of Toyota Industries’ Hekinan plant in central Aichi prefecture where the company makes automotive and industrial engines.

Toyota’s investigation initially focused on certification regulations relating to emissions performance of forklift and construction machinery engines, which the special investigative committee also confirmed misdoing, Reuters said, adding that shares in Toyota Industries sank into negative territory shortly after the news and ended down 4 per cent.

However, Toyota Motor shares eventually closed 3.1 per cent higher.

