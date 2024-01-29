The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has yet to release the list of venues for Edo delegate congress for its governorship primaries.

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Ologunagba said that the attention of the party had been drawn to a publication indicating it had released the list of venues for the exercise.

“The PDP states in clear terms that it has not released any list of venues for Edo PDP three ad hoc delegate congress as claimed in the said publication.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a party of due process and will publish the authentic and official list of venues for the PDP three ad hoc delegate congress through the appropriate channel of communication of the party.

“The NWC therefore calls on all members of our Party in Edo State and the general public to discountenance the said publication,” he said.

Mr Ologunagba urged the media to always rely on the official communication channel of the party for information as provided by its constitution.

The Edo governorship election is scheduled to be held on 21 September.

According to the timetable released in November last year by the PDP, the party will elect its governorship candidate on 22 February, which is less than a month from now.

(NAN)

