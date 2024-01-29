The Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, on Monday, suspended the member representing Esan South-East, Sunny Ojiezele, for three months for allegedly inciting disunity among the lawmakers.

Mr Agbebaku, who announced Mr Ojiezele’s suspension during plenary, directed the sergeant-at-arms to walk the lawmaker out of the chambers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ojiezele is the first lawmaker to be suspended in the eighth assembly.

Meanwhile, the house has approved Governor Godwin Obaseki’s request to access N2.2 billion Agricultural palliative loan with a repayment plan of N94.3 million within a period of 24 months.

READ ALSO: PDP disowns list of venues for Edo governorship primaries

Also, the house approved N9.1 billion as contractor, finance and bank guarantee loan from First Bank for the Edo State Government to construct some housing units in Asokoro, Abuja.

The approval was also for the procurement of 50 CNG buses for the Edo City Transport Services and the construction of roads, and drainages in the new Coral City in Benin, among others.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

