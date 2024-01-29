An unidentified bank customer on Monday, slumped and died outside the premises of Access Bank located at Jankada Junction in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that the man slumped around 11 a.m. immediately after he came out of the bank hall.

He said a transaction receipt of N50,000 with the cash was found on his body.

A bank staff member who attended to the deceased, confirmed that he withdrew the money in a hurry saying he was sick and was going to the hospital for treatment.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident.

He said immediately the command got the information, the police sent officers to the scene to evacuate the corpse.

“I personally sent policemen to go to the scene when we got the information, but for now I can’t ascertain the present situation because I have been busy on the recruitment exercise,” Mr Abdullahi said.

