President Bola Tinubu has condoled with former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar, over the death of his sister, Salamatu Asabe.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said this in a statement on Monday.

President Tinubu prayed that her family is comforted by her legacy and the beautiful memories she left behind

“It is with a heavy heart that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives the news of the passing of Hajiya Salamatu Asabe, the younger sister of former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

READ ALSO:

“President Tinubu condoles with General Abubakar, the family, and all those who mourn this painful loss.

“The President prays that her family is comforted by her legacy and the beautiful memories she left behind.

“General, please accept my sympathy and condolences. My prayers are with you at this time of mourning. May Almighty Allah grant Hajiya Asabe Aljannah Firdaus,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

