Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has appointed Edison Ehie as his new chief of staff.

Mr Ehie is the former speaker of the defunct four-member faction of the Rivers House of Assembly.

In a statement on Sunday, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said that Governor Fubara has also approved the appointment of five special advisers.

The special advisers are Darlington Orji, Solomon Eke, Aminayanasam Fiberesima, Deeyah Bariene and Ohia Prince.

“The newly appointed Chief of Staff and Special Advisers alongside one guest each are expected to be seated at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Monday at 10:30 a.m., for the swearing-in- ceremony by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State at 11 a.m.,” Mr Danagogo said.

Governor Fubara announced the new appointments about 48 hours after swearing in the nine pro-Wike commissioners, who had previously resigned their appointments last month as a show of loyalty to the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

Mr Wike, who is the FCT minister, is engaged in a fierce tussle with Mr Fubara over the control of governance and politics in the oil-rich state.

The return of the officials to Mr Fubara’s cabinet is in fulfilment of a controversial peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu to end the political crisis in the state.

Mr Ehie, a lawyer and former leader of the state assembly, had resigned as the factional speaker and also from the legislature apparently to pave the way for the peace deal to be implemented in the house. He represented Ahoada-East in the assembly.

Mr Ehie was removed as leader of the assembly for declining to endorse the impeachment plot against Governor Fubara by lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike.

As a fallout of the impeachment attempt, the assembly split into two factions – Mr Ehie emerged as speaker of the four-member faction loyal to the governor, while Martin Amaewhule led the 27-member faction loyal to Mr Wike.

The two factions held parallel plenaries at different locations on several occasions, but the crisis which started late last October got messier in December after the pro-Wike lawmakers defected from the PDP to the APC.

Mr Ehie, strengthened by a court order which empowered him and his faction to take control of the house, declared vacant the seats of the lawmakers who defected to the APC, a development that prompted the intervention of President Tinubu.

Part of the peace deal midwifed by the president was for Mr Fubara to allow the pro-Wike lawmakers to return to the assembly with their privileges restored.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Mr Ehie was being considered for appointment as Governor Fubara’s chief of staff after he resigned from the assembly.

