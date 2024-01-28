The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, on Saturday, led officials of his government and members of the state House of Assembly on an environmental sanitation exercise.

The governor had earlier at the state’s Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday approved the last quarter report on the cleanest and dirtiest council areas in the previous sanitation report.

The monthly environmental sanitation exercise is aimed at promoting personal and environmental hygiene to prevent the spread of diseases and flooding.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, said Mr Namadi participated in the exercise to encourage residents to take their personal hygiene seriously and protect the environment.

Earlier, the State Executive Council also approved the recommendations of the State Environmental Sanitation Committee, presented by the Ministry of Environment.

The Council commended the performance of Maigatari, Gumel and Birniwa local government areas for emerging in first, second and third positions respectively in the last quarterly report (October – December 2023).

Also, the Council directed the

ministries of environment and local government to admonish Kaugama Local Government Area for being rated dirtiest in the last quarter reports.

The sanitation exercise is held across the state on the last Saturday of the month.

The state’s Environment Sanitation Law restricts movements from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and mandates residents to sanitise their environment.

Mobile courts sit during the restriction period to try residents caught moving during the hours.

