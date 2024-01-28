The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) in Lagos State has urged Governors Seyi Makinde, Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States respectively, to ensure the release of the abducted Lagos PDP Chairman, Philip Aivoji.

The IPAC Chairman, Olusegun Mobolaji, on Sunday, in Lagos, said the governors and security apparatuses should do everything possible to ensure the release of the kidnapped the party chieftain and others in their custody.

Me Mobolaji, who condemned the kidnap of Mr Aivoji Thursday on his way back to Lagos from a stakeholders meeting in Oyo State along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, urged the government to bring the criminals to book.

“We demand the immediate release of Aivoji considering his age and health status.

“We want to commend the police in Ogun for the effort made so far to secure the release of some kidnapped persons,” he said.

Mr Aivoji was abducted by gunmen while returning to Lagos from the PDP South-West stakeholders meeting held on Thursday in Ibadan.

The abductors are demanding N200 million ransom but the police said that the security operatives were trailing the kidnappers.

(NAN)(www nannews.ng)

