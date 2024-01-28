The police in Abia have arrested three suspects who allegedly impersonated EFCC operatives to rob students of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, (MOUAU) Umudike at gunpoint.

Police spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, stated in Umuahia on Saturday that police got information on Tuesday that a four-man gang in EFCC uniforms was robbing the students at their residence.

She stated that the robbers dispossessed some of the students of their phones and forced them to transfer N120,000 to the assailants’ bank accounts.

Ms Chinaka added that the police visited the crime scene and arrested three of the robbers at the Man-O-War base in MOUAU.

She said the police recovered six stolen phones and the operational tricycle of the robbers from them.

Also recovered from the robbers were four EFCC jackets, two EFCC ID cards, one toy gun and four EFCC search warrants.

“Investigations into the matter are still in progress.

“Abia people are advised to be security-sensitive and to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately whether the suspect is in uniform or not,’’ she stated.

(NAN)

