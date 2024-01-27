The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has pledged to maintain continuous interactions with the six area councils.

Mr Wike made the pledge during the concluding session of the security town hall meeting series held in Kuje Area Council on Saturday.

“Apart from the fact that we are faced with security challenges now, we have decided that FCT is not just Abuja and therefore we have to be interacting with other areas that make up the FCT.

“If you don’t interact with them, you won’t know their peculiar problems. We can’t be sitting in the city without coming to you, finding out what your problems are, your immediate problems so that we will be able to tackle them,” he said.

The minister engaged directly with residents to identify solutions to the security challenges plaguing the nation’s capital.

He underscored the importance of these interactions in gaining valuable insights into the pressing issues affecting communities across the FCT.

“The FCT extends beyond Abuja’s city centre; it includes the area councils. By actively engaging with residents, we gain a deeper understanding of their unique challenges, allowing us to address them effectively,” he stated.

He assured that the FCT Administration has procured essential resources, including vehicles, motorbikes, and communication gadgets, to support security agencies in their efforts to secure the territory.

Provision of infrastructure

Mr Wike expressed concern about the state of infrastructure in Kuje Area Council, particularly the lack of good motorable roads.

He revealed plans to address the issue by signing contracts for road construction projects, emphasising the importance of connectivity in enhancing security and improving residents’ quality of life.

Mr Wike1 also said he had signed the contract for the construction of the road from Rubochi to Kuje.

He added, “Today, let me tell you, I will go back and take those projects and complete them for you…It’s not that we are doing you any good. You are entitled to it. It is our responsibility to provide the infrastructure to make life easy for you. So, we are not doing anything extraordinary. It’s our job and under this administration, and promises made by Mr. President and me as your minister, by the grace of God, you will see changes in this FCT.”

“We have purchased vehicles, motorbikes, communication gadgets, name them. So, it will no longer be logistics problems, we are ready for it.”

He called on the council chairpersons to work with the security agencies to ensure that the local vigilantes are profiled and empowered, in addition to also holding regular security meetings in the council, at least once a month.

Also, he urged the chairpersons of the six area councils to stay in their domain and do what they have been elected to do, rather than stay in the city centre.

“You can’t run away from your responsibility. Make sure you stay here and know the problems of your people and you will be able to relate it to us, then we will be able to know how we can support you,” he said.

The minister called for the support of local leaders and residents in providing vital information to security agencies to combat criminal activities effectively.

He further reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents in the FCT.

Earlier in his remark, the Kuje Council Chairman, Abdullahi Sabo said the council was still experiencing kidnappings despite the presence of security personnel.

Mr Sabo assured Mr Wike that his visit had boosted the morale of the people, including the community leaders, and the security agencies and commended the minister’s intervention in road construction across the six area councils.

He pleaded with the minister to intervene in the construction and dualisation of critical road projects in Kuje Area Council, which he said were making life difficult for motorists and other road users as well as contributing to insecurity.

Mr Sabo added that mining activities in the council were also connected to the security challenges and called for proper regulation of the activities of miners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

