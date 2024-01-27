A coalition, under the aegis of Concerned Nigerians, has asked President Bola Tinubu to order the investigation of the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, for allegedly engaging in large-scale corrupt practices.

In a petition signed by its key members, namely Pelumi Olajengbesi, Mohammed Suleiman, Aisha Waliki, Deji Adeyanju and Ogunwoye Samson, the group accused Mr Ogalla of crude oil theft, contract splitting, procurement fraud, and corruption.

In the petition submitted to the President through the Office of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, the group, which comprises of lawyers, human rights activists and anti-corruption crusaders, expressed concerns over the allegations.

“At a time when the country is grappling with significant revenue losses due to crude oil theft, it is distressing to discover that the Chief of Naval Staff, whose primary responsibility it is to safeguard Nigeria’s waterways against oil theft and other forms of criminality, is allegedly colluding with the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against the Nigerian state,” the statement read.

The coalition cited specific incidents involving vessels allegedly engaged in crude oil theft, such as the MT PRAISEL vessel, where the Nigerian Navy allegedly allowed it to continue patrolling the waterways under the protection of naval officers supervised by Mr Ogalla.

It claimed to have evidence, including an authenticated video, showing personnel of the Nigerian Navy escorting the MT PRAISEL vessel during the night.

The coalition also highlighted incidents involving the MT KALI and MT Tura vessels, where military gunboats purportedly belonging to the Nigerian Navy were seen protecting vessels allegedly engaged in oil theft.

It also mentioned what it said was the recent case of the MT VANNALARIS vessel, allegedly loading crude oil illegally in Ondo State, with Nigerian Navy personnel preventing a private security firm from boarding or inspecting it.

It emphasised that the Navy’s involvement in the cases of alleged theft were consistent and alarming.

The group alleged that crude oil theft has persisted because the Navy, under Mr Ogalla’s leadership, is allegedly colluding with the criminals, and that the corruption could be traced to the top echelon of the Navy.

The group also accused the Naval chief of involvement in procurement fraud and contract splitting, in violation of Nigeria’s procurement laws, particularly the Procurement Act.

It urged Mr Tinubu to ensure a thorough investigation of the allegations of corruption against Mr Ogalla, and to take decisive action to prevent further economic losses to the nation.

Neither Mr Ogalla nor the Nigerian Navy has officially reacted to the allegations.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of State for Defence, Mr Matawalle, has pledged to investigate the allegations against the naval chief.

In a statement by the Director, Information, Press and Public Relations of the defence ministry, Henshaw Ogubike, Mr Matawalle noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu had zero tolerance for corruption in the public service.

