Worshippers from 36 countries including Nigeria on Friday night attended the 2024 edition of “Nations Worship in His Presence,” organised by the Dunamis International Gospel Church (DIGC), Abuja.

Besides, thousands of worshippers from several countries joined the one-night service online.

The 35 foreign countries from which worshippers came are Angola, Australia, Belgium, Benin Republic, Botswana, Cameroon, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Finland, France, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Iraq, Ireland, Italy and Cote d’Ivoire.

They also came from Kenya, Liberia, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Romania, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Togo, Turkey, United States, United Kingdom, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The ‘Nations Worship in His Presence’ is held twice a year at the church headquarters on Airport Road in the Nigerian capital city on the last Fridays of January and July.

The programme anchored on Psalm 86:9, is also held during the 21 days of prayer and fasting the church organises in January and seven days in July.

Altogether a total of 12 gospel music ministers drawn from across the country featured in Friday’s edition held inside the 100,000-seater Glory Dome of the church between 9 p.m. and 5.45 a.m.

They are Owie Abutu, Prospa Ochimana, Judikay, Dusin Oyekan, Daniel Ekiko and Neon Adejo, Chioma Jesus, Nene Olajide, Steve Crown, Minister GUC, and Debbie Enenche-Uloko, daughter of the Senior Pastor of the church, Paul Enenche.

Oche Jon King, Joe Praize, Theophilus Sunday and Kaestring also performed.

For the first time since the commencement of the annual programme, the about one-hour Commanding the Day Midnight Prayer (CTDMP) session was conducted during Friday’s edition.

Mr Enenche, in his sermon titled “The Key of David,” to herald the worship session, said praise, as it did for biblical David, Paul and Silas, opens doors of palaces, for power, potentials, provision/prosperity, of prison, progress and purpose.

The cleric, who drew his sermon from Reverend 3:7-8, also said consecration, unconditional and unrestricted praise open doors for believers.

