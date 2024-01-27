The legal battle between the federal government and the Taraba State Government may hinder the ongoing construction of the Jalingo multi-billion naira trade fair complex.

PREMIUM TIMES on Friday learnt that the Federal High Court in Jalingo ordered the state government to stop work at the trade fair ground.

The court granted the order in a suit filed by the federal government claiming that the Jalingo trade fair ground was sold to it by the immediate past administration of Governor Darius Ishaku for the building of a federal secretariat in the state.

In August 2022, the Controller of Housing in the Taraba Field Office of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Ahmed Rabiu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the federal government had secured 5.6 hectares of land in Jalingo from the state government for the construction of a federal secretariat complex.

Mr Rabiu said that all the procedures required for the award of the contract had almost been completed.

He also said “The secretariat project is situated at the present State Trade Fair ground, close to the Taraba Secretariat complex.

“The state government had already approved a new site for the trade fair complex,” Mr Rabiu said.

Speaking on the issue, the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Peter George, however, said the sale of the Jalingo trade fair ground was not contained in the handover document presented to the present administration in Taraba State.

ALSO READ: Taraba commissioner accused of obtaining fake degree from foreign university

“The purported selling of the Trade Fair Complex is illegal and counter-productive, the Taraba State government will try its best to recover its landed property,” Mr George said.

He said Governor Agbu Kefas has already allocated land for the building of a federal secretariat in Jalingo.

The trade fair ground is strategically located along Hammaruwa Way in the heart of the state capital and has over the years hosted many important events, including the inauguration of governors. But since it was abandoned by the administration of Mr Ishaku, residents turned it into farmland.

A few months after assuming office, Mr Kefas awarded a contract for the construction of a modern trade fair complex on the land and the contractor mobilised to the site late last year.

The court has now ordered the project to stop until the dispute over the land is settled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

