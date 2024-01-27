An exemplary Nigerian, Murtala Ibrahim, has returned a cash of three million naira he found in a road accident scene in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Mr Ibrahim was travelling from Bali to Jalingo with his family when they arrived at the accident scene.

He helped evacuate the victims to a hospital; and when he later realised that one of the victims’ bags contained cash, took it to the police.

Magaji Abdullahi, who witnessed the return of the money to the owner at the palace of the paramount ruler of Jibu Chiefdom, Abubakar Mamhoud, told PREMIUM TIMES about the good act of Mr Ibrahim.

“He stopped and asked his family members to drop and he quickly rushed all the accident victims to the hospital.

“While conveying the victims with their items, he discovered a bag containing a large sum of money which he later took to the police at Maihula station for safekeeping. But the police asked him to keep it until the true owner was ascertained.

“Subsequently, the money was discovered to belong to one of the accident victims,” Mr Abdullahi explained.

Mr Abdullahi, who said he is from Jibu, applauded Mr Ibrahim for the act, despite the economic hardship and challenges in the country.

He said during the presentation of the money to the owner, Mr Ibrahim said “he was controlled by the fear of God not to take what does not belong to him, just as he would not want anyone to take what belongs to him.

“The Kuru Jibu also applauded him for his sincerity and for being a good ambassador of Jibu Chiefdom.

“This singular act is indeed worthy of emulation because even when the owner offered him some money, Ibrahim respectfully refused to accept.”

