The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has paraded 11 suspects for unlawful possession of explosives (dynamite), vandalism and illegal dealings in petroleum products.

It also paraded two other suspects for vandalism and conveyance of rail track slippers.

NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the arrest followed a recent directive of the Commandant General (CG) of the Corps, Ahmed Audi, who mandated the security operatives to increase their surveillance of critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI).

He said the suspects were also arrested for illegal dealing in arms and ammunition, vandalisation of oil pipelines, attempted murder and criminal conspiracy as well as miscellaneous offences.

He added that they were apprehended by the operatives of the Corps in the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad based on credible intelligence sources.

Mr Afolabi expressed the corps’ dedication to synergise with other security agencies to fight crime in the country.

He also called for public support in order to ensure the expected results in the fight against insecurity.

Read the full statement.

PRESS RELEASE

In Response, kindly quote:

AAA.03/CPRU/NHQ/ABJ/VOL.09/01

Date: 27/01/2024

Head of News

*NSCDC parades 13 suspects for unlawful possession of explosives, illegal arms, and ammunition deal among other crimes*

Following a recent directive of the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni, OFR which mandates personnel to intensify nationwide surveillance on critical national assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), operatives of the Corps in the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, have arrested eleven (11) suspects for unlawful possession of explosive (dynamite), Vandalism and illegal dealings in Petroleum products.

Other offences committed for which the suspects are nabbed include illegal dealing in arms and ammunition, vandalism of oil pipelines, attempted murder and criminal conspiracy as well as miscellaneous offences.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the National Headquarters of the Corps at Sauka-Abuja, the CG disclosed that the arrests were made based on credible Intelligence.

Represented by the National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Chief Superintendent of the Corps, Babawale Afolabi, expressed the commitment and resolve of the Corps to fight crimes in the country in synergy with sister agencies to the barest minimum and called on the public to support this effort.

The first 5-member group of suspects who are all male gave their names as Ayibadenyefa Julius, 32 years, Derekebuna Owo, 28 years, Preye Wolson 32Years, Olofini Deseyei 29Years and John Samuel, age 32years.

The suspects were arrested around Tebetaba Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in Bayelsa State and the preliminary investigation reveals that they pretended to act as a Private Security Guards but ended up carrying out their evil deeds.

Exhibits recovered from the 5-member suspects include 1Explosive Dynamite, 1 Pumping Machine, 1 full park of Welding Electrode, 2 Spanners, 11 Bolts and knots and 5 Aprons tagged Dalon Security Services.

Another suspect Jibrin Abdullahi (M) 35years was also nabbed by the NSCDC operatives. The suspect attempted to stab the operatives of the Corps in the process of his arrest. Jibrin was caught with an iPhone 6s Pro owned by a Woman who was kidnapped on 10th January 2024 on her way from Deidei to Dupei behind Zuma Rock.

Among the exhibits recovered from the suspect are: 2 Packs of Phones, 1 White Charger, a Zenith Bank debit card, an Issuance letter, and five (5) Packs of SIM Cards: two (2) Glo with three (3) Airtel.

Others include one (1) Original with two (2) photocopies of the National ID Card with NIN: 56898998386, Photocopy of BVN print out with the name Jibrin Abdullahi, four (4) slips of DAS Int, Lafia Eye Treatment and Payment Slip, four (4) different phone receipts purchased by Jibrin Abdullahi and one (1), belonging to Mohammed Abdulahi, six (6) Passport photograph and a Military Camouflage Shorts.

Also, following the determination of the Corps to wage war against crime, five (5) other suspects who are involved in the sales of Arms and Ammunition to Suspected Bandits and Kidnappers at Bagaji Road, Keffi, Nassarawa State have been arrested.

The operation was successful due to the synergy between NSCDC CG’S SIS and other security agencies who overpowered them after a fierce gun duel.

The names of the suspects are John Ishaya (M) 37 years, Umar Ali (M) 29years, Dauda Idris (M) 39 years Ibrahim Mohammed (M) 36 years and Augustine Deyi (M) 49 years.

The following Exhibits were recovered from the suspects: one red-coloured Golf Car, 1 Infinix phone, 1 Itel button phone, 1 Sharp Knife, 1 Wristwatch and assorted Charms.

Also recovered from the trio is a sum of ₦175, 000 cash for the purchase of Ammunition at the point of purchasing about 130 pieces of AK-47 Ammunition.

Investigation has uncovered that one of the suspects, John Ishaya is an ex-convict who led a robbery operation on 24th December, 2023.

In that robbery incident, the syndicate proceeded to the residence of one of their victims in Lafiya Town, Nassawa State where the victim’s car was snatched at gunpoint.

Ishaya, a notorious criminal suspect is a kingpin in the robbery case and has been on the watch list of the Corps until his arrest.

He was arrested ab initio as a gun runner supplying ammunition to kidnappers, bandits and terrorists operating along Nassawa-Abuja terrain.

Lastly, the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad also acting on credible intelligence, arrested two suspects for Vandalism and Conveyance of Rail Track Slippers.

The suspects were caught with a trailer load of vandalized rail track slippers and tracks concealed under the Sugarcane plot at Kwoi- kangaroo- Tafa- Jere Road in Kaduna State.

The arrest was made possible through prompt intervention of the CG Special Intelligence Squad who are poised to salvage the nation from vandals and economic saboteurs.

Names of the suspects are given as Richard Istifanus (M) 31 years and Usman Yusuf (M) 44 years would be charged in Court after a thorough Investigation.

We will dig deep to unravel and expose those sponsoring vandalism and trading of Railway Slippers across the nation and when we apprehend them, we will bring them to book, the CG vows.

As a lead and coordinating agency in the Protection of all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure across the nation, our commitment to this task remains strong and unwavering, the Corps helmsman added.

We reassure the public of diligent and professional investigation after which all the suspects would be charged to court.

Signed :

CSC Babawale Afolabi

National PRO

NSCDC, National Headquarters,

Abuja.

