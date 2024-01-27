The Police have rescued nine persons involved in the kidnap incident of the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Aivoji.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said they were rescued during police pursuit of the abductors of Mr Aivoji.

“Ten people were captured. But nine of them, including females, were rescued in the early hours of Friday. One Philip Aivoji is the only one still being held.

“So, what the Deputy Commissioner of Police did with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and other security agencies, was to try and chase after those people. But it has not been successful,” she said.

Mrs Odutola noted that two persons lost their lives in the attack, one of which is a 37-year-old woman, Bilikisu Kazim, who was travelling in a Mazda 626 car with registration Number OGUN WDE986MM.

She disclosed that an AK-47 gun, containing 28 live ammunition belonging to the gunmen, and a car key were recovered from the incident.

The PPRO also clarified that the attack took place near Bamboo bush, Isara, inward Lagos, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“The incident happened near a place called Bamboo bush area, not Ogere as earlier reported. Some people just suddenly came out from the bush, they blocked the highway and started firing indiscriminately into the air, causing commotion for oncoming vehicles.

“In the process, a lot of people came out from their vehicles and hid in the bush. Nearby police officers retaliated. There was also an army vehicle that was in transit that retaliated with gunfire. That was why they were unable to kidnap all 10,” Mrs Odutola said.

She stressed that the police will do everything possible to rescue the kidnapped Lagos PDP chairman.

When asked to confirm if the kidnappers were demanding a N200 million ransom from the family, the Ogun State Police spokesperson said she could not disclose such information for security reasons.

