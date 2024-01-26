The Kogi State police command on Friday warned political thugs and criminals to steer clear of the venue of Saturday’s inauguration of the governor-elect, Usman Ododo.
The Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, gave the warning in a statement issued in Lokoja, the state capital, by the command’s spokesperson, Williams Ovye-Aya, a suprintendent of police.
Mr Onuoha said: “We are determined to deal decisively with any political thug or miscreant, who wants to disrupt the peace of the state.
“This warning became imperative in view of intelligence that revealed that some hoodlums are planning to attack guests/visitors, who will be attending the inaugural ceremony in the state.
“It further revealed that the planned attack is aimed at disrupting the peace and thereby create disharmony among the citizens of Kogi.”
He warned that any attempt to disrupt the already existing peace in the state would be met with serious resistance.
According to him, the police and other security agencies are ready to deal with any miscreants.
ALSO READ: Days to end of tenure, Yahaya Bello appoints new Kogi cabinet
He, however, advised those who have issues to ventilate them through legal process as any act that could lead to break down of law and order in the state would not be tolerated.
The commissioner of police urged all law-abiding people of the state to continue to collaborate with the police and other security agencies by providing credible and useful information on any suspicious person or act. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999