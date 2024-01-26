The Benue State Education Quality Assurance Agency (BSEQAA) has directed school principals in the state to immediately refund the excess WAEC/NECO handling charges imposed on final year senior secondary school (SS3) students.

The director-general of the agency, Francis Terna, gave the directive on Thursday, when he visited some schools in Makurdi, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mr Terna had engaged some students in SS3 in the schools visited to ascertain what they paid as WAEC and NECO examination fees.

Having ascertained the facts, he instructed the principals to refund the excess charges to the students without delay.

He further directed all the schools to adhere strictly to the approved handling charges of N5000 per student.

He also advised the schools’ authorities to desist from such sharp practices, adding that failure to comply with the government’s directive would be met with appropriate sanctions.

Mr Terna said that the state government was fully committed to upholding high standards and ensuring academic excellence.

According to him, the agency will continue its random visit to schools to monitor their operations.

He restated the government’s directive that no SS3 student should be admitted during the second term to avoid disrupting the academic calendar.

NAN further reports that the BSEQAA boss also inspected form masters’ registers, schemes and record of work as well as lesson plans.

The schools visited included RCM Primary School in Tiosha, UBE Junior Secondary School, Naka Road, NKST Secondary School, Naka Road and Mount Carmel College, Makurdi. (NAN)

