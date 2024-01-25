The arraignment of Willie Obiano by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) for the alleged stealing of N4 billion from the Anambra State’s security vote account has been described as a blessing in disguise to the former governor of the state.

Mr Obiano’s publicist, Tony Nezianya, said on Thursday that the court process would allow the former governor to clear himself of the allegations against his person and administration.

He said though there could be allegations and rumours around Mr Obiano’s administration, it was important to allow him to clear his name before passing judgment.

Quoting Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, counsel to the former governor, Mr Nezianya said the proper legal process in an arraignment would allow for a fair and unbiased examination of the allegations against him.

‘Rather than relying solely on media trial and social media speculations, it is vital to trust in the judiciary system to determine his guilt or innocence.

“Until proven guilty, Chief Willie Obiano should be presumed innocent and given the chance to defend himself against the allegations.

“Chief Obiano had remained a law-abiding citizen who all along responded to an invitation by the EFCC, including the most recent invitation,” he said.

Mr Nezianya said the Anambra International Cargo Airport, Umueri, now known as the Chinua Achebe Airport, built by Mr Obiano’s administration, was not only a significant legacy but also a source of revenue for the state and country.

He said Mr Obiano’s efforts in the agricultural sector led to a significant increase in rice production and the growth of the agricultural value chain, ensuring the state’s food security.

He advised that the airport should be run as Mr Obiano had envisioned it to become a regional hub in sub-Saharan Africa, adding that the facility had brought peace and unity among the host communities.

Also, he said it was important to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements and contributions Mr Obiano made during his time as governor.

“His people-friendly policies and the ‘akulueuno’ campaign have attracted support and funding from influential individuals in Anambra, further promoting development and empowerment at the grassroots level,” he said.

According to Mr Nezianya, institutions Mr Obiano developed included the Anambra State Investment, Protection and Promotion Agency, Anambra Capital Development, Anambra Small Business Agency, and Anambra Transport Management Authority.

“He also gave the Anambra an Anthem which serves as the building blocks of the operational philosophy that underpins Anambra development,” he added.

(NAN)

