The Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court in Awka, Anambra State has sentenced two women to multiple jail terms for child stealing and abduction.

The convicts, 32-year-old Faith Obi, and 41-year-old Chinenye Obete, were arraigned on a five-count charge, according to a statement by Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, a media aide to the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in the state, Ify Obinabo, on Thursday.

The counts were child theft, abduction and illegal dealing in children, fraudulent enticement of and harbouring of a seven-year-old boy, and forceful isolation of children from the lawful possession of their parents.

The offences, according to the statement, are punishable under the Criminal Code, Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991, and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition and Protection) Laws of Anambra State, 2017.

The statement did not mention when the judgement was delivered by the court.

While Ms Obi, one of the convicts, hails from Akpakumeze in Ụdị Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ms Obete, the other convict, hails from Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State – all in South-east Nigeria.

The statement indicated that the convicts had appeared before the court last year when they were given a grace period of two weeks to produce a stolen baby, but they failed to do so.

Judgement

Delivering judgement on the case, the Chief Magistrate, Genevieve Osakwe, announced that the defendants had been found guilty of all the five charges brought against them.

Ms Osakwe said that based on oral testimonies of the defendants, the submissions of the prosecutor’s witnesses, and other materials before the court in respect of the case, there were overwhelming pieces of evidence against the defendants.

The chief magistrate said the prosecuting counsel had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt.

She consequently sentenced the two women to four years imprisonment each in count one; five years imprisonment in count two; five years imprisonment in count three; five years imprisonment in count four, and six months imprisonment in count five.

All the sentences will run concurrently without any option of fine, the chief magistrate ruled.

Commissioner reacts

Reacting, Mrs Obinabo expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the court judgment and warned intending offenders to leave the state because the administration of Governor Charles Soludo does not tolerate such offences.

The commissioner, according to the statement, commended the court judgement, saying it will help to ensure that children are protected in the state.

She promised “to do everything within her powers” to fish out and prosecute another unnamed suspect involved in the offences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

