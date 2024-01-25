Members of the Association of Corporate and Marketing Communication Professionals in Nigerian Banks (ACAMB) have reelected Rasheed Bolarinwa as the association’s president.

Mr Bolarinwa, head of corporate communications at Polaris Bank, was first elected as the president of the association in 2022.

The association also re-elected Oze Kalu as the first vice-president, Sipe Babajide as the secretary-general, Omide Odekina as the assistant general secretary, and Utulu Ozena as the social secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Bolarinwa said ACAMB has in the last 24 months achieved significant milestones in corporate and marketing communications within the banking sector, fostering collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

Despite challenges, the organization has solidified its position as a beacon of best practices in the industry, he said.

“As we embark on this new term, my commitment to every member remains unwavering. Working with the new Exco, we’ll continue to strive for excellence, explore new avenues for growth, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism. ACAMB will be a platform where ideas flourish, relationships strengthen, and the collective wisdom of our diverse membership (from our elders, past Presidents, members, and associates), propels us forward,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the outgoing executive team for their dedication.

He said he eagerly anticipated collaborating with both familiar faces and new voices to guide ACAMB to greater success.

About the President

Mr Bolarinwa is one of Nigeria’s award-winning marketing and corporate communications professionals whose craft and charisma have positively influenced the fortunes of the profession.

His over 26 years of post-qualification experience has seen him apply his well-honed skills in journalism, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, strategic brand management, insurance, HR, consulting and banking.

He is a certified integrated marketing communications practitioner and brand management professional educated with two Master’s degrees and leadership training in local and foreign institutions.

He was a two-term secretary general of the association.

He belongs to key professional associations in the communications space. He is a fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a registered practitioner and a member of the Association of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), among others.

