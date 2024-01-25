Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that the groundbreaking ceremony for the 4th Mainland Bridge will be done between March and April this year.

Speaking at the Lagos West Senatorial District town hall meeting on Thursday, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the state government has done extensive work and reached the final stage of preparations for the construction of the bridge.

He disclosed that the bridge would be constructed in phases and that landlords and tenants of the few buildings affected by the project would be compensated.

In a move to “cushion the effect of the harsh economy on people,” the governor also revealed that about N50 billion has been budgeted for distribution to support vulnerable residents and take them out of poverty.

Mr Sanwo-Olu noted that his second term in office is a season of “doubling up, working faster, and harder to achieve more for the residents.”

He implored all those who contested against him in the last governorship election and challenged his victory in court, to come forward to join him in taking Lagos to the next level, if the issues were about Lagos progress.

Admitting that the infrastructure gap in Lagos State was huge, Mr Sanwo-Olu said it was surmountable. To this end, he said though his administration had executed a number of projects, it would do more in the days ahead.

Specifically, he said that while the Red and Blue rail lines cut across Lagos West and Central Senatorial districts, plans were on to execute the Green and Purple rail lines for Lagos East Senatorial district.

The governor also disclosed that before the end of the year, the Federal Government will hand over 150 electric buses while the state hopes to procure additional 1000 electric buses.

According to him, the state government is working with some investors to achieve the procurement of electric buses. Mr Sanwo-Olu noted that the acquisition of the buses was part of the state’s move to achieve zero emissions by 2050.

The governor promised that the town hall meeting would be done regularly and taken to different parts of the state. He said this would allow residents to tell the government their needs as well as avail the executive the opportunity to render account to the citizens.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, noted that the town hall meetings were part of the open-door policy of the Sanwo-Olu administration and his passion to deliver good governance to the residents.

