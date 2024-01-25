The Kebbi State Government has deposed three district heads in three local government areas in Gwandu Emirate for gross misconduct, insubordination, fraud, partisanship or leaving their posts without permission.

Announcing the dismissal in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, the Chairman of the state’s Local Government Service Commission, Mansur Shehu, told journalists that the action was in line with the Public Service Rules (PSR) of the state.

Those deposed are Lawal Yakubu, who was the Mai Arewan Yeldu in the Arewa Local Government Area; Ahmed Sani, who was the Sarkin Gabas Geza in the Dandi Local Government Area and Tukur Aliyu, the Jagwadejin Bakuwe in Suru Local Government Area.

Mr Shehu said the dismissal of the district heads became imperative after his commission investigated charges levelled against them by their local government councils.

“The commission has the responsibility to discipline local government employees from Grade Level 07 and above (district heads inclusive) in line with the provisions of the Kebbi State Local Government Law (2008).

“Upon the receipt of the charges, the commission suspended the district heads and set up committees to investigate the allegations,’’ Mr Shehu said.

He explained that the committees visited and interacted with the councils’ managements and the district heads before finding the latter guilty as charged.

“These district heads were charged with insubordination, gross misconduct, fraud, partisanship or leaving their stations without permission.

“In order to establish cogent and verifiable reasons and evidence presented by the committees, the commission referred the matter to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for legal opinion and advice,’’ he said.

He explained that the attorney-general made his observation on each of the three cases known officially, leading to further investigation and the unravelling of additional evidence.

Mr Shehu said after due investigations and consultations, the commission found the district heads guilty of misconduct and liable to dismissal from the local government service.

(NAN)

