The electricity theft case filed by the federal government against an Abuja property developer, Cecil Osakwe, has been adjourned until 13 April.

The case, filed before Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, was slated for hearing on Thursday, however, it didn’t go on as the court did not sit.

Counsel in the matter, after agreeing, picked 15 April for continuation of trial in the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the federal government charged Mr Osakwe with N11 million electricity theft.

The charge accuses Mr Osakwe of tampering with electricity metres which resulted in the loss of N11 million revenue to the government thereby, committing an offence contrary to Section 1(10) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

Mr Osakwe was said to have been caught by officials of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for allegedly stealing electricity at various properties including his residence.

The defendant, however, challenged the legality of the task force that investigated the process leading to his arraignment.

He claimed that the said task force was unknown to the law.

He drew the attention of the court to a pending suit challenging the panel that carried out the investigation.

(NAN)

