The FCT Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested another suspected kidnapper as its Special Intervention Squad (SIS) takes more steps to protect residents.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Haruna Garba, made this known while briefing journalists in Abuja.

He said that the suspect was arrested in Sauka village on 21 January, and the kidnap victim rescued.

The CP explained that police operatives from Iddo Division, received a distress call that some armed men in a black colour Toyota Corolla fired the tyres of a moving Prado Jeep of one Suleiman Sabo.

Mr Garba said Mr Sabo, who was going to his house in Sabon Lugbe, was forced to stop and bundled into the kidnappers’ vehicle, leaving behind his Prado Jeep and his wife.

The commissioner said the police operatives were able to trace and arrest the suspect.

“The effort paid off on 21 January when the DPO received information that something abnormal is happening in a particular house at Sauka village.

“The DPO moved in and cordoned the house, behold the kidnapped victim was found with the suspect, armed with Mark IV rifle and 10 rounds of live ammunition.

“He was promptly arrested and the arm recovered from him. The victim was rescued but with gunshot injuries,” the CP said.

Mr Garba said the victim has been admitted in hospital and is responding to treatment.

According to him, since the inauguration of the Special Intervention Squad, there has been no report of kidnapping in Bwari axis of the FCT.

He said all identified bandits’ routes especially in Bwari Area Council had been blocked by the police, adding that many suspected kidnappers and armed robbers had been arrested and their victims rescued.

Mr Garba added that several arms and live ammunition were recovered, including vehicles taken away from victims.

(NAN)

