The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has received the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known via his official X handle on Wednesday.

According to the governor, Lagos State is open to strengthening diplomatic ties and discussing shared interests for a brighter future.

“His recent words recognising Lagos’ well-deserved reputation as a tech and innovation hub were great to hear, as we stand proud as a breeding ground for innovative success.

“Our city remains open to fostering international partnerships that contribute to our collective progress,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

Blinken is on a six-day tour of Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Angola from 21 to 26 January.

According to a statement on the US government official website, state.gov, the purpose of the trip is to foster future economic partnerships as well as improve relations with the continent.

