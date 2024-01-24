The recipe for how to make the best tea has led to a banter between two Western allies, the US and the UK.

This is following an assertion by an American scientist, Michelle Francl, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College, that a pinch of salt should be added to make the perfect teacup.

The US embassy in London swung into action to save the day by disowning the scientist in a post on X.

It said the report has landed its special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water.

“Tea is the elixir of camaraderie, a sacred bond that unites our nations. We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the very foundation of our Special Relationship,” the embassy said.

It described the scientist’s salt recipe as an unthinkable notion, noting that it is not official United States policy and never will be. It, however, threw a banter at the UK by saying tea is best made by making use of a microwave.

“Let us unite in our steeped solidarity and show the world that when it comes to tea, we stand as one. The US Embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way -by microwaving it,” it said.

The UK Cabinet Office agreed with the ‘special relationship’ but disagreed about using a microwave to make tea.

“We appreciate our Special Relationship, however, we must disagree wholeheartedly… Tea can only be made using a kettle.”

The UK have a great tea culture. According to the Tea Culture of the world, the Dutch introduced the British to tea in the 1600s and the country has remained in love with tea since.

In the 1650s, tea was imported to England and started appearing in coffee houses. It became even more popular due to King Charles II and his wife Catherine de Braganza, from Portugal. Tea drinking was widely popular amongst port nobility, and the port city of Bombay was part of Catherine’s dowry. This had a major impact on the development of the British Empire and the history of India.

The UK has since built its own tea culture with its afternoon tea ceremony.

The UK Tea & Infusions Association (UKTIA) once revealed that 84 per cent of the UK population drinks tea every day, adding that around 100 million cups of tea are consumed daily.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

