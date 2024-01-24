Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has nominated Olayide Adelami, as his deputy.

The nomination followed the dissolution of the state cabinet earlier on Wednesday.

Mr Adelami, who is a former deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, is from Owo, the same home town of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

His nomination is believed to be in line with pressure from political leaders in the northern senatorial zone to appoint a deputy governor from Owo in honour of the late Akeredolu.

His name has been forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation and announcement.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, said, “The letter of Mr Governor is with the House of Assembly. It is the House of Assembly that will confirm the nomination.”

Deputy governor nominee – A profile

Olayide Adelami hails from Owo, Ondo State. He was born over six decades ago to the family of Oluka Oribokun by Pa and Mrs Amos Adelami.

Mr Adelami graduated from the prestigious Imade College in Owo before proceeding to The Polytechnic, Ibadan for his GCE A level, and the University of Lagos for his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He further got an MBA degree from the Ogun State University.

After the completion of the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in June 1983, young Adelami was enlisted into the Federal Civil Service as an Accountant II in December 1983. He resumed at the Treasury Department of the Accountant General of the Federation office and in 1988, he was later posted to the National Assembly Provisional Office, Abuja as one of the pioneer staff of the Constituent Assembly, which metamorphosed into the present-day National Assembly.

In the discharge of his duty, Mr Adelami had the singular privilege of setting up the Finance and Accounts department of the National Assembly as it is now known.

In 1996, he was invited to help in setting up the Accounts Department of the Petroleum Special Trust Fund. After completion of these tasks, he was also beckoned on to serve at the Family Support Trust Fund where, again, he helped set up the Finance and Accounts department. He headed these departments between 1996 and 2000. It is noteworthy that the project of National Hospital, Abuja was executed and delivered during Adelami’s service period.

His sterling performances, years of experience and reputation as an astute manager of resources with enviable integrity saw Mr Adelami being recalled to the National Assembly in 2000 to strengthen the Finance department. Three years later, he was made the Head of the Finance and Accounts department. He remained in this position till 2007 when he was confirmed as a Director. The following year, he was nominated for a one-year senior management course at the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

After the completion of his course at the Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies in 2008, he was assigned a bigger task of pioneering the newly created Department of Procurement and Supplies. Without a single trained staff in procurement processes, Mr Adelami embarked on the rigorous process of staff training and nurtured the department to an enviable position.

In 2014, he was promoted to the position of Secretary (Permanent Secretary), the Directorate of Procurement, Estate and Works, a position he held until he was appointed as the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

He remained the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly until his retirement in April 2018.

