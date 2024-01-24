A 14-year-old girl in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, has been allegedly raped and impregnated by her uncle in the state.

The survivor is said to be a junior secondary school student in the state while the man who allegedly raped her has been identified simply as Simon.

A human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, in a post on his X handle on Tuesday said the girl began staying with the suspect after she lost her father.

Mr Gwamnishu said the situation got worse when her mother suffered mental illness and was unable to care for her.

The rights activist said the frustrated girl began to stay with the suspect after relatives asked her to do so, but the uncle later “took advantage of her and on several occasions raped and threatened her never to disclose her predicament to anyone.”

He said the girl is currently eight months pregnant for the uncle.

When contacted on Wednesday morning, Mr Gwamnishu said the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has taken over the case, following his alarm on X.

He added that the survivor had been relocated to Abuja, by the anti-trafficking agency.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the police in the state learnt of the development through the social media post.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police were already making efforts to confirm the true state of the matter.

“I will get back to you as soon as I can, please,” he assured.

NAPTIP spokesperson, Zachariah Duada, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday afternoon.

When asked if the man who raped the girl had been arrested, Mr Duada said he would get back to our reporter when he finds out.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria, in 2015, enacted the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, which outlawed all forms of violence against women and girls, including rape, female circumcision and forceful ejection, among others.

Offenders, on conviction, face life imprisonment or a maximum of 14-year jail term, depending on the age of the offender and the type of violence committed.

Several persons have been convicted by various courts of rape.

An Ado-Ekiti High Court, in July 2022, sentenced a 49-year-old man, Dele Adeyanju, to four years imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl.

A Bauchi High Court, in 2017, sentenced two middle-aged men to life in prison for raping a 40-year-old woman and plucking her eyes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

