The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has pledged a transformative initiative to address security challenges in the Kwali Area Council during a town hall meeting.

During a visit to the council on Tuesday, Mr Wike unveiled plans to rehabilitate two crucial roads, Yebu to Kwaita and the Warko road, in response to security challenges highlighted by its Chairman, Danladi Chiya.

The minister emphasised the rehabilitation of the roads is a strategic measure to limit criminal activities in the council.

“To add to what you are doing here in Kwali, let me inform you to go and choose two other roads. You go and liaise with your traditional rulers. From what I have heard you say, there is one road you have said that is very important that is not motorable and you want an outpost of the army to be there. From what you are saying, it does appear that that road is very important. So, take that one and any other one.

“You have told me there is one that is FCDA road and it has been abandoned. That one that is abandoned, we will also take over,’ he said.

Mr Wike reassured the six area councils in the FCT of the government’s dedication to addressing security challenges.

He said President Bola Tinubu is fully aware of the difficulties faced and is committed to ensuring a positive transformation.

The minister declared comprehensive support for security agencies, including the procurement of vehicles and motorcycles.

According to him, the government is determined to provide the necessary resources to tackle security issues effectively.

“The president has directed me to let you know that he feels your pain and that’s why he said we must go and see all the area councils and talk to them about our preparedness to fight insecurity to a conclusion.

“Yes, it may not have been like this yesterday, but I can assure you, from now henceforth, you will be hearing a different story and the story you will be hearing is a positive one.

“We are fully prepared to support our security agencies. Whatever that will make the council sleep with their two eyes closed, we are going to give to them. Ours is to provide the necessary logistics. As I speak to you, we have almost concluded the procurement of vehicles for security agencies.”

“We are going to give every area council motorcycles so that you can use it and support your vigilantes so that they will be able to help us and give security agencies the necessary information,” he said.

Mr Wike pledged a shift in focus, vowing to develop the area councils to discourage rural-urban migration.

“Whatever that is going to bring development, the government has no hesitation. Whatever that is going to improve security, we have no hesitation.

“We can’t talk about development only in the city. Why most people go to the city because there is no basic infrastructure in these areas. If there are roads, someone can go from here (Kwali) to work and come back.

“Because the area councils have been abandoned, that’s why so many people are migrating into the city. We will not have that. We will make sure we develop the area Councils.

“This will be the first administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that will focus on the development of the area councils. Before the end of his tenure, you will see a lot of infrastructure going on in the six area councils,” the minister said.

Responding to the Council Chairman’s request for the swearing-in of a new traditional ruler in Kwali, Mr Wike assured prompt approval, provided there are no disputes or court cases involved in the process.

“On the Chieftaincy issue, if there is no dispute, consider it done. If everything has been done, as I go back to the office, I will take the file and make sure it is approved”, he added.

Also at the town hall meeting were the Minister of State for FCT; Mariya Mahmoud, the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Olusade Adesola; a former FCT representative in the National Assembly, Philip Aduda; a former senator, Mao Ohuabunwa, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche; Sarkin Pai, Sani Pai, and other traditional rulers.

Members of the FCT Security Committee were also in attendance.

