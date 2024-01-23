The Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, on Tuesday, welcomed the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken and intends to hold bilateral talks on security cooperation among others.

In a statement, the S.A. Media and Communications Strategy to the minister, Alkasim Abdulkadir, said Mr Tuggar received the high-ranking diplomat at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, also accompanied the minister to receive the US Secretary of State.

Mr Tuggar later held talks with Mr Blinken with a focus on deepening democracy in the West African subregion, strengthening trade relations and security cooperation.

The minister has also planned to use the opportunity to urge the US and the wider international community to give serious consideration to multilateral reforms, particularly that of democratizing the United Nations Security Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Tuggar at the just concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) said there was a need to democratise the United Nations (UN) security council because it is “clumsy and not working”.

He said the values of democracy such as the rule of law should be replicated in the world’s highest decision organs.

“What we have to do is collectively practice what we preach.

“The values that we uphold democracy, rule of law need to be practised, and we need to see them being practised in the very decision-making bodies or entities for the planet.

“So, to begin with, the UN Security Council needs to be democratized. Clearly, it is not fit for purpose.

“We should do away with the veto powers on the UN Security Council; clearly, it’s clumsy and not working.

“Again, when you look at the global security architecture, it is impacted by such undemocratic entities that influence decisions.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

