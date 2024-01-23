The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two persons in connection with the death of one Abiodun Akintomowo in Ondo town on Sunday.

Mr Akintomowo reportedly died after having an affair with a lady in a hotel located in the Akinjagunla area of the town.

Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, who did not reveal the identity of the suspects, said one of the suspects was a girlfriend of the deceased while the second suspect owned the hotel where the incident happened.

“The deceased was not feeling alright after the sexual intercourse with the lady in the hotel. He was rushed to the hospital but later died. The two suspects are still in our custody,” Mrs Odunlami said.

She said an investigation into the matter was still ongoing. She also disclosed that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the girlfriend raised the alarm after Mr Akintomowo collapsed shortly after a round of sex.

She called the attention of the hotel manager and other persons who helped the man to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The management of the hotel reported the matter at the Yaba Divisional Police Station in the community.

The policemen, after visiting the scene of the incident, evacuated the lifeless body of the deceased and deposited it at the morgue of the University of Medical Sciences in Ondo town.

