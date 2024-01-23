Dataphyte and Archivi.ng have announced a new partnership to bring data-driven storytelling and historical analysis to Africa.

Dataphyte is a social impact organization specialising in data access, analysis, and hyperlocal research for Africa, while Archivi.ng is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving historical newspapers since Nigeria’s independence in 1960 and providing access to the content for future generations.

This partnership combines Dataphyte’s expertise in real-time, localized data collection and analytics with Archivi.ng’s extensive repository of digitized historical news content to power Nubia AI, Dataphyte’s cutting-edge AI storytelling platform.

Nubia.ai will use big data and historical archives to tell untold stories from Nigeria’s past, present, and future. Archivi.ng’s vast collection of digitized historical newspapers will help Nubia.ai generate insightful narratives that bridge the gap between the past and present. This treasure trove of data includes various perspectives and voices, making it a unique window into the continent’s rich tapestry of experiences.

Nubia AI goes beyond mere data crunching. It employs advanced AI algorithms to extract meaning and context from the data, weaving together compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences. By incorporating historical data, Nubia.ai can provide context to contemporary challenges, celebrate forgotten heroes, and shed light on the evolution of African cultures and societies.

Dataphyte and Archivi.ng said they are committed to open access and democratising data and the partnership seems to uphold these values by ensuring that the historical data used by Nubia.ai is readily available for independent research and exploration.

This empowers individuals and communities to engage with their history and contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of Africa’s narrative.

“With Archivi.ng as our partner, Nubia.ai takes a giant leap forward in its ability to tell the full story of Africa,” said Joshua Olufemi, the Founder and CEO of Dataphyte.

“By combining real-time data with historical news insights, we can create a richer, more nuanced understanding of the continent’s past, present, and potential.”

Fua’d Lawal of archivi.ng added, “This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration in unlocking the potential of data. By making historical African news accessible to AI, we open doors to untold stories and pave the way for a more inclusive and informed future.”

The Dataphyte-Archivi.ng partnership signifies a significant step forward in the field of data-driven storytelling and historical analysis in Africa. With Nubia.ai as the bridge, this collaboration promises to uncover hidden gems of African history, empower communities, and inform a broader global understanding of the continent’s unique narratives.

This marks the third media content partnership that Dataphyte has signed to train Nubia AI. The first ongoing collaboration is with Daily Trust, and the other is with Business Day.

