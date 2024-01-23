The federal government has assured Nigerians that those found culpable in circumstances leading to the tragic Ibadan explosion will face the full weight of the law.

The explosion which claimed some lives with scores injured led to the destruction of properties worth several millions of naira.

Speaking while visiting the scene of the blast for an on-the-spot assessment in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, who led the federal government delegation, expressed shock at the scale of devastation and unfortunate loss of lives, stressing that the disaster is man-made and regrettable.

Briefing the minister on the state government’s rescue efforts, head of the state’s disaster management team, Tope Alonge, noted that the swift response of the state’s first responders and security agencies minimised the level of devastation and reduced the rate of casualties.

Recounting efforts to protect properties in the aftermath of the blast, the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on security, Fatai Owoseni, revealed that inter-agency collaboration by all security agencies coupled with logistic support from the state government prevented looting of victims’ properties, keeping the site secure till date.

In his visit to injured victims at the University College Hospital (UCH), Mr Alake conveyed the goodwill message of President Bola Tinubu, emphasising that the federal government will provide all the necessary support to ensure victims get back to their normal lives.

“I am here to convey Mr. President’s deepest sympathies to you and to assure you that the administration stands shoulder to shoulder with you in your efforts to get back to your normal lives and attain full recovery. Be rest assured that succour that will ameliorate the impact of the tragic incident is underway, “the Minister added.

Urging citizens to be safety conscious, Mr Alake underscored the imperative of being sensitive to suspicious happenings in the neighbourhood, emphasising that such should be reported to security agencies to avert future incidents.

Rounding off his visit with a courtesy call to Governor Makinde, Mr Alake commended the state’s swift and efficient emergency response system, reiterating that the federal government will make a definite pronouncement after receiving the report of the ongoing forensic investigations.

“Let me assure the people of Oyo State that there will be full disclosure of the report of investigations and those found culpable will be made to face justice whilst mechanisms will be put in place to prevent a recurrence,” he asserted.

Segun Tomori

Special Assistant on Media

to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

22nd January, 2024.

