The Adamawa Police Command has shortlisted 29,843 candidates in the police constable recruitment exercise.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.
He said that some 4,000 applicants had been screened during the physical and credential screening exercise expected to end on 29 January.
According to him, the exercise is being conducted without fear, molestation or intimidation, adding that the Command ensured equity and fairness in the process.
Mr Nguroje commended the conduct of the prospective recruits for their loyalty and adherence to the stipulated guidelines.
“They proved to be punctual in spite of the pressing demands and the rigours of the exercise,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999