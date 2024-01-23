The Jigawa Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA) has conducted a five-day waste clearance, evacuation and fumigation exercise in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

The acting Managing Director of the agency, Adamu Sabo, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

He said the exercise was part of the comprehensive waste clearance initiative designed to enhance sanitation across communities in the state.

Mr Sabo said the operation involved fumigation of schools, health facilities and other public buildings to rid them of mosquitoes and other reptiles.

He explained that the gesture was aimed at improving hygienic ecosystems and vector control towards enhancing healthy living.

The managing director advised residents of the area and the general public to always clean their surroundings and adhere to good sanitary culture.

He assured that the agency would continue to accord public hygiene top priority through enlightenment campaigns and practical demonstrations.

(NAN)

