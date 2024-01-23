A PDP governorship aspirant in Ogun State during the 2023 general elections, Segun Sowunmi, has sued the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its failure to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The 97th NEC, the party’s highest decision-making body, was convened by the suspended National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on 8 September 2022.

The case was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Respondents in the case (FHC/ABJ/CS/T024) include the PDP, acting national chairman; Iliya Damagum, national secretary; Samuel Anyanwu, National Organising Secretary; Umar Bature, National Auditor; Okechukwu Daniel, National Treasurer; Ahmed Yayari, and National Youth Leader; Muhammed Kadade.

The lawsuit addressed these individuals in their roles within the PDP and on behalf of the National Executive Committee/National Working Committee.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was also listed as a respondent in the suit.

Rationale

Mr Sowunmi, represented by a legal team of 13 lawyers led by Anderson Asemota, asserted in the legal document, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, that the party’s officers have failed in their accountability to members.

The politician claimed that the party’s leadership, under Mr Damagum, has refused to conduct mandatory quarterly meetings since the last elections.

The PDP chieftain emphasised that over a year and three months have passed since the last NEC meeting was held, highlighting a lapse since the removal of the previous chairman, Iyoricha Ayu.

The legal document underscored the significance of the NEC meeting as a platform for party officials to present quarterly reports on financial matters, including income and expenditures.

It also highlights the absence of such reports after the presidential and national assembly elections in February 2023, as well as the state gubernatorial elections in March 2023.

Mr Sowunmi contended that his attempts to prompt the party officers to convene a NEC meeting went unanswered, despite impending elections in Ondo and Edo states, requiring thorough preparation and planning.

Beyond election preparations, Mr Sowunmi lamented the postponement of discussions on critical issues pending a NEC meeting.

Mr Showunmi, one of Atiku Abubakar’s spokespersons in the 2019 election, highlighted the NEC’s responsibility for setting a date for the party’s convention, the highest decision-making body.

He argued that refusing to hold the NEC meeting violated the party’s constitution.

The statement reads in part, “That all efforts to the defendant to call or cause to be called and hold a meeting of the National Executive Committee have proved abortive, as the defendant has woefully refused and or neglected to respond to my entreaties viva voce and repeated demand for the NEC meeting, as well as a letter written by my solicitors to that regards.”

Mr Sowunmi’s legal demand includes a court order compelling the party’s officials to convene the National Executive Committee meeting and a restraining order preventing the party and INEC from further delays.

