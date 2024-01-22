An APC governorship aspirant in Edo State, Anamero Dekeri, has rejected the recommendation of the screening committee set up to reduce the number of aspirants seeking the ticket of the party.

Mr Dekeri, a member of the House of Representatives, during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said the recommendation of the committee is not binding on him or any of the other aspirants.

The Committee, chaired by the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Julius Ihonvbere, was set up to reduce the number of aspirants in the race. About 29 politicians have indicated interest in the race.

The committee had pruned down the number of aspirants to six. They include Ernest Umakhihe (Owan East LGA), Clem Agba (Etsako East LGA), Lucky Imasuen (Ovia North East LGA, Dennis Idahosa (Ovia South West LGA), David Imuse (Esan West LGA) and Monday Okpebholo (Esan Central LGA).

Speaking on the outcome of the screening committee, Mr Dekeri said the committee does not have the locus standi to prevent anyone from seeking the ticket of the party.

He said the report of the committee betrayed the screening done, adding that the committee is an advisory committee without any power to disqualify anyone.

“It was resolved and agreed that the committee has to be fair to all aspirants and as stated in its terms of reference that their role is only an advisory one,” he said.

“As expected all aspirants subjected themselves to the screening in accordance with the terms of reference of the committee.

“However, the report presented by the committee totally betrayed the true performance of the aspirants and lacking in merits which was observed even by the state party leaders who set up the committee and were proposing an appeal committee to right the wrong before the attention of the house was drawn to the effect that the national working committee of our great party has clarified the appropriate organ that has the locus standi to screen aspirants after they procure and submit the expression and Nomination forms in accordance with section 84 of the electoral act as amended.

“I wish to use this opportunity to thank my teeming supporters and party faithful for their unwavering support for my aspiration as the leading aspirant in expressing my dissent.

“I will not waver in my determination and resolve to vie for the APC ticket in the Edo 2024 governorship race,” he said.

Mr Dekeri urged the party to conduct a free and fair primary election for all the aspirants. He also called for “vigorous competition of ideas, values and leadership qualities.”

