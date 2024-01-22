The police in Anambra State have refuted allegations that Emeka Offor, a renowned entrepreneur in the state, instigated the arrest of an activist in the state.

The self-acclaimed activist, Bonny Okonkwo, was arrested and detained by police in the state, on 3 January, over alleged criminal defamation.

Mr Okonkwo is from Oraifite, a community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He was said to have posted on social media that a meter manufacturing company in Oraifite, said to be owned by Mr Offor, was an empty warehouse, intended to defraud the federal government.

His lawyer was said to have accused Mr Offor of instigating the activist’s arrest.

But the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Sunday described the allegation as “pedestrian.”

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police need no instigation to do their job.

The police spokesperson argued that any Nigerian citizen whom a crime was committed against has the right to complain to the police for investigation in line with the country’s constitution.

“Due process was followed in the arrest and detention of the offender for a thorough investigation.

“Even while in detention he persisted in his crime through the use of an electronic device until he was properly searched and denied use of the gadget,” he said.

Mr Ikenga contended that Mr Okonkwo’s detention was on the order of a court, and is therefore “legal and proper.”

The police spokesperson urged Nigerians not to be “swayed by propaganda” allegedly being peddled by the suspect’s lawyer.

“In one breath, he (the lawyer) claimed his client merely criticised the complainant, yet he admitted that his client published on a social media space that the Meter Manufacturing Company commissioned by the Vice President at Oraifite, an event witnessed by many dignitaries from all walks of life, was an empty warehouse decorated to deceive the people! How more destructive can an activist be?” Mr Ikenga stated.

He said the police were about to conclude their investigation on the matter and that Mr Okonkwo would be arraigned.

The spokesperson said the police in Anambra will never infringe on the rights of Nigerians, but added that they will never “shy away” from prosecuting those who break laws.

He stressed that the police in the state will always prosecute offenders in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and other laws in the country.

