The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said that about 230 properties at the site of the Ibadan explosion were currently undergoing structural integrity tests.

They include 13 houses within 50 metres radius of the explosion site, 40 houses at 100 metres radius; 122 houses at 200 metres radius and 53 houses within a 250 metres radius.

In an update on his X account on Sunday, the governor also revealed that 90 per cent of victims of the Ibadan explosion have been discharged from the hospital.

He said a medical team at the Emergency Operation Centre and the State Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, visited two hospitals where victims of the explosion were admitted.

While disclosing that operations at ground zero of the explosion site had moved from search and rescue to recovery, Mr Makinde reiterated that investigations were still ongoing and that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

READ ALSO:

“I commend our security agencies in Oyo State who have been maintaining law and order in and around Bodija this week as well as residents who have been complying with directives from these officers.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian Society of Engineers who have been carrying out structural integrity tests on about 230 properties around the site of the explosion.

“We are also grateful to my brother, Governor @jidesanwoolu for releasing the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to support us, and for the assistance offered by the team led by Engineer Olatunde Akinsanya, the Director of Operations,” he said.

Mr Makinde assured that his administration remained committed to supporting all victims of the unfortunate incident.

“Please contact the Emergency Operations Centre on 07049948057 or 08147672009 for any issues related to the Bodija incident,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

