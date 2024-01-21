The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), Margaret Adeseye, has said no life was lost in the fire incident that occurred at the 10-storey Mandilas building in Lagos on Sunday.

The building, located on Broad Street in the Lagos Island part of the state, went up in flames at about 1 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the fire broke out from a warehouse on the first floor of the building and quickly spread to other floors.

Men of the LSFRS and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and other emergency responders were reported to be at the scene to curb further escalation and put the situation under control as of the time of filing this report.

However, the cause of the inferno is yet unknown.

