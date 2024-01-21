Former Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State says the “development strides” of Governor Umar Namadi have vindicated his endorsement of the incumbent as his successor.

Mr Badaru, who is now Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, visited the state on Saturday in what is believed to be his first visit to the state since he left office last May.

He performed the foundation laying of the state’s mass housing scheme at Panisau, a suburban area of Dutse, the state capital.

“I am delighted with the progress so far. I see people happy and smiling and they are telling me that I left behind a great leader who is delivering to the mandate.

“I told you during the campaign, he is honest, straightforward, very active and that is what he is doing. God has vindicated me with all the developments that have been taking place in the state, I am sure he will do better than what I have done.

“I thank you for giving us your trust, we leave the state better, the leader in charge will do the job right,” the former governor said at the foundation laying ceremony.

The housing project comprises 1,500 units, to be constructed across the state, with the state capital, Dutse, taking 600 units.

The governor, Mr Namadi, said the construction of the buildings would be solely financed by the state government. He said the building would be sited in five emirates’ headquarters and three other towns – Dutse, Ringim, Hadejia, Gumel, Kazaure, Kafin Hausa, Birnin Kudu and Babura.

Mr Namadi said more houses will be constructed across the state based on the uptake of the residents where the projects are sited.

“This project was part of the campaign promises and commitments we have made to the good people of the state, which was captured in the development plan of the state and as contained in the 12-point agenda of this administration.

“The housing project is also providing casual and daily job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths as part of the poverty reduction programme,” Mr Namadi added.

