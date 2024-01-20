Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has praised Isah Ashiru, of the PDP who challenged his electoral victory up to the Supreme Court.

On Friday, a five-member panel of the court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun finally laid Mr Ashiru’s petition to rest when it held that it lacked merit.

In its judgement on the Kaduna State governorship tussle, the Supreme Court upheld Mr Sani’s election as the governor of the state.

Speaking on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Friday, Mr Sani applauded the action of his rival, saying what he did has deepened democracy and the rule of law.

“If you remember, he was at the tribunal. After the tribunal, he ran to the Court of Appeal, after the Court of Appeal now the Supreme Court. For me, what he did was commendable. That is the role of democracy.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank my brother and friend, Isah Ashiru, at least for embracing the legal process and ventilating his anger by going to the Supreme Court at this critical time,” he said.

“If you are not satisfied, you should approach the judiciary. Of course, that was what he did. Today it is clear, that the Supreme Court unanimously affirmed my election. Of course, the judgement was extremely sound.”

He further called on Mr Ashiru to join hands with him to develop the state.

“Now that the election has been affirmed by the Supreme Court, I would like to call on Isah Ashiru to join hands with me to move Kaduna State forward.

“That is why I want to invite him and any other citizen of Kaduna State who have something to offer to come, let’s work together in the spirit of democracy.”

Background

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Sani, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the 18 March poll.

Mr Sani scored 730,002 votes to defeat Mr Ashiru who had 719,196 votes.

Labour Party’s Jonathan Asake came third scoring 58,283 votes while Suleiman Hunkuyi of the NNPP scored 21,405 votes.

Both the governorship election tribunal and the appeal court had earlier dismissed the PDP’s candidate petition for lack of merit.

The tribunal said the petitioners had abandoned their petition for their failure to apply for the issuance of a pre-hearing information sheet after the close of pleadings as required by paragraph 18(1) of the first schedule to the Electoral Act 2022.

The appeal court affirmed the tribunal’s judgement.

Residents rejoice

Some citizens of Kaduna rejoiced with the governor after the pronouncement of the court judgement.

Hundreds of supporters walked along major streets to express their elation.

Mostly women and young people, they danced to Mr Sani’s popular campaign song ‘ Sabon Gwamna’ while moving through major streets in the state capital.

Hussaini Lawal, who spoke to Premium Times said, “This is a win for Kaduna people. Even though previous courts had dismissed the case, we were all waiting for this judgement so as to be comfortable.

“You can see, Uba Sani is loved by the people of the state. He is a known person in the state so we are all happy.”

